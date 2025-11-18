Reminder: Support EWHS Class of 2026 with holiday decorations fundraiser — orders due Nov. 19

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

In partnership with Stadium Flowers, Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Class of 2026 is holding a holiday fundraiser to fund a safe and sober grad night. Order your Pacific Northwest poinsettias, evergreen wreaths, swag and cedar garland today at this link . Orders are due Wednesday, Nov. 19.



Pickup will be on Saturday, Dec. 6 at EWHS. Or for $10, you can have your order delivered in the 98020 and 98026 ZIP codes Dec. 6.