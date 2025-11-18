Reminder: Support EWHS Class of 2026 with holiday decorations fundraiser — orders due Nov. 19

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
In partnership with Stadium Flowers, Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Class of 2026 is holding a holiday fundraiser to fund a safe and sober grad night. Order your Pacific Northwest poinsettias, evergreen wreaths, swag and cedar garland today at this link. Orders are due Wednesday, Nov. 19.
Pickup will be on Saturday, Dec. 6 at EWHS. Or for $10, you can have your order delivered in the 98020 and 98026 ZIP codes Dec. 6.
