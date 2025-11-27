Residents gather in council chambers to talk taxes, trees and rezones at busy Edmonds Council meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways

Council approves 1% increase in 2026 property taxes.

Residents express support for tall trees as critical areas ordinance update wraps up.

Residents again call for change to the North Bowl rezone.

Public works and parks and recreation staff share details of long-range plans.

Councilmembers and public express frustration over budget issues.

The Edmonds City Council chambers drew both an in-person and virtual crowd Tuesday night as residents lined up to speak during five public hearings. Commenters expressed full-throated frustration over the City’s budget situation and proposed tax increases after the Nov. 4 defeat of Proposition 1, the $14.5 million property tax levy lid lift.

“I am astounded that after 59% of voters rejected a tax increase the Council is now considering multiple tax increases,” resident Ann Christiansen said, referring to public hearings on revenue-generating proposals related to utility licenses, the city’s Transportation Benefit District and property taxes. “I am astounded that the [proposed] tax increase was announced less than 24 hours ago but billed as community involvement and transparency.”

“Additional taxation on the citizens right now is going to be the ruination of many people… You need to cut everything that needs to be cut,” resident Debbie Humann said.

“A lot of us are fed up,” resident Mary Jane Goss said. “This [new taxes] is something that should not be included. If you do a good job this year, then maybe residents will give you a bit of grace next year.”

Resident and former council candidate Joseph Ademofe had a different take. He wanted to see a better Edmonds. “Sit down and think about it. Have some pride,” he said, looking at those in the room. “Where do you think the money will come from?”

Councilmembers listened and later shared their own experiences and frustration from the past year. They spoke of the challenges of balancing City needs and requirements and constituent pain and fear.

Councilmember Chris Eck addressed some of the concerns head-on. “I would like to talk to you for a moment. Everybody is listening,” she said. “I disagree with the accusation of lack of transparency. Through this whole process, we followed our requirements to make sure public meetings are posted. You are all invited, documents are available to you all. I realize these are such difficult conversations… I appreciate all the feedback we’ve had over the last year.”

Councilmembers then discussed the 1% property tax increase.

“I wish it were different,” Councilmember Susan Paine said, referencing the 1% property tax cap that limits how much money a city can take in from property tax. “What if a business was limited to being able to increase their revenues by only 1% each year? They would be out of business fairly quickly.”

Councilmember Will Chen said that “inflation is a reality we cannot avoid.”

Councilmember Neil Tibbott echoed Chen. “Taking a look and comprehending the impact of inflation… including a roughly 30% inflation rate over the last four years. It’s been devastating.”

Councilmember Jenna Nand said the choice to add taxes isn’t easy. “It pains me to vote for another regressive tax. I want police. I want this to be a safe and clean community.” She went on to talk about the issue of billionaires not paying their fair share of taxes and putting the burden on the less wealthy.

The Council voted 7-0 to accept the 1% property tax increase allowable under current law. With that increase, the City will get $115,000. That increase is spread across all property owners. As an example, the owner of an $800,000 house will pay $5.75 more in property taxes in 2026.

The Council is looking at other revenue-generation ideas. “We have a list of 100 ideas,” said Mayor Mike Rosen.

Tuesday night, though, councilmembers reviewed a possible increase in utility taxes, which include water, sewer, stormwater and solid waste. City Attorney Jeff Taraday reported that each tax could be increased up to 10% without voter approval.

Residents were frustrated about that too.

“My water and sewer bill, the last one, was $500, said Gwen, a senior citizen. “If you add utility tax without approval, it will put me over the edge.”

Also under consideration is a local business and occupation tax. Salish Sea Brewing owner and Edmonds Councilmember-elect Erika Barnett echoed several in chambers who said small businesses are struggling and can’t afford it.

“Nobody is really making a profit right now,” Barnett said. “Please truly consider not doing a B&O tax. It will change the landscape of our community. .. Take a pause.” She went on to encourage the Council to tap into the community. “We need to tap that resource. Truly roll up our sleeves and figure it out together.”

The Council took no action on a possible utility or B&O tax increase.

North Bowl Hub Rezone

As part of the housing requirement to create neighborhood hubs and centers, the North Bowl Hub will be rezoned to allow for multifamily homes. Recent proposals have carved out exceptions. At the Tuesday public hearing, several residents wanted to add six properties south of Puget Drive to those exceptions based on traffic safety and congestion concerns.

The six parcels under discussion are shaded at the lower right of the map shown above.

The Council will vote on the rezone Dec. 9.

Draft Critical Areas Ordinance Periodic Update

The draft critical areas ordinance update (CAO), a years-long undertaking, is close to complete. During the public hearing, resident after resident heaped praise on Senior Planner Brad Shipley for his commitment, openness and engagement with local community experts.

“Prior to [Shipley’s reorganization], it was a bit of a mess and relied too much on institutional knowledge,” Town of Woodway Councilmember John Brock said. “We are confident that this update and code reorganization will go a long way to clarifying the permitting process.”

“I want to thank the city for ongoing collaboration around protecting Edmonds’ drinking water resources,” said Bob Danson, Olympic View Water and Sewer District general manager.

Shipley said the update will make it easier for residents and developers to get the right information in a timely manner, which improves efficiencies for the entire process.

One issue still unresolved is whether retaining tall trees on slopes greater than 25% will be in the CAO. Shipley has said it will be part of the updated land use maps.

“Trees need the strongest protection of the CAO that is not available in the tree code,” said Arlene Williams, who wants to see the requirement in both the tree code and the CAO.

Ordinance adoption is scheduled for Dec. 9

Parks and Recreation and Public Works CIP/CFP: 2026-2031

Staff presented their 2026-2021 Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and Capital Improvement Program (CIP). The CFP is a planning tool related to growth while the CIP focuses on maintenance of existing facilities.

Parks and Recreation staff laid out its six-year work plan with a theme of recovery, responsibility, renewal. Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Shannon Burley said COVID was hard on parks — they were used a lot and not maintained as they should be.

Additionally, the parks department added Civic Park and the Edmonds Waterfront Center to its portfolio. Burley said the department’s focus is on deferred maintenance and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance.

Deputy Public Works Director and City Engineer Mike De Lilla presented a detailed list of upcoming projects and where they stand. They include pavement preservation, street overlays, and pedestrian and intersection improvements along with storm maintenance projects, reservoir upgrades and water and sewer replacements.

There were no comments at the public hearing for these plans. Approval is set for Dec. 9.

Co-living Housing Code Update

Co-living housing is a new idea to increase the amount and variety of affordable housing in expensive communities like Edmonds. The co-living housing concept provides a bedroom and bathroom in a single unit with shared kitchens and common rooms. The concept is required for all cities through HB 1998. Updated code must be adopted before Dec. 31.

The Edmonds Planning Board supported the concept. The ordinance removes the term “Boarding house” from the code and prevents short-term rentals like AirBNB or a hostel. Councilmember Nand the hostel concept is popular with Gen Z that lives with a significant affordability issue.

By a vote of 7-0, the Council approved co-living housing in multi-family density areas with a minimum density of six. That means co-living housing can only be built in areas where six multi-family housing units are allowed and nothing less. Mixed-use areas are also included. Co-living will not include short-term rentals.

Finance update

Mayor Mike Rosen set the stage for the City’s finances going into 2026. “There is a sense of urgency,” Rosen said.

Councilmember Niel Tibbott was more specific. “If no action is taken [on new revenue sources] …. we will have a cash flow problem by March… an ending fund balance of $300,000.”

City monthly expenses are $5 million. Under state law, all revenue discussions have to be settled before the end of the year for the 2026 budget.

“Part of the reason it [City service cuts] hasn’t been so extreme for the community is because there was $6 million borrowed and used in 2025 to support City services,” Councilmember Vivian Olson said. “Next year, we won’t have that $6 million and we are also paying back $3 million.”

Rosen also reported that sales tax revenue, sliding in recent months, has leveled off.

Other items

Councilmembers approved Vivian Liao as their new student council representative for the remainder of the 2025- 2026 school year. Councilmembers praised her for her knowledge of government and her passion and commitment to the City of Edmonds.

“I’m really excited to have a student rep back on the dais again,” Paine said.

Lastly…

Councilmember Jenna Nand shared personal news Tuesday night. She has been diagnosed with breast cancer and will undergo surgery in January. She said she caught it early thanks to an annual mammogram and reminded residents to stick to the preventive care regimen. Her fellow councilmembers expressed sympathy and concern, saying she is a strong person and they had faith she will get through it.

“As a four-year cancer survivor, I hope my story gives you a little bit of hope,” Eck said.