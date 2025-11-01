Restaurant News: Restaurants partner with Edmonds Food Bank to build community through food

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

About 1 in 10 people in Washington State use federal funds from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps, to pay for their groceries. The Edmonds Food Bank is already seeing an increase of visitors as the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services prepares to end all Basic Food assistance including SNAP because of a lack of federal funding stemming from the partial government shutdown.

There has been a 30% increase in the number of families utilizing the Edmonds Food Bank since February 2025 — 30 additional families just this week. The department won’t be able to issue benefits after Friday, Oct. 31. Even thought a federal judge ruled that the government can’t suspend SNAP benefits, those receiving them could still face delays due to administrative issues with using emergency funds.

To address the increased food insecurity in our community, the Edmonds Food Bank is launching a new Restaurant Partner Program, inviting local restaurants to join a community-driven effort to address food insecurity and celebrate the shared mission of building community through food. Through a $250 annual partnership and a philanthropic commitment — such as hosting a food drive, designating a menu item for donations, or holding a dine-out fundraiser — restaurants can directly support local families while demonstrating their commitment to food justice. Restaurants can join at this link or email Kellie Lewis, Edmonds Food Bank Marketing and Communications Manager.

The program officially launched on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at Salt & Iron in downtown Edmonds with an event hosted by Shubert Ho, owner of Feedme Hospitality. Ho has championed the program from its inception and had invited fellow restaurant owners to participate.

“As someone who works with food every day, I see firsthand how it brings people together—it connects, heals and sustains us,” Ho said. “But for many in Edmonds, putting food on the table has become increasingly difficult. I’m proud to support this partnership because we share the Food Bank’s mission to nourish our community.”

More than a dozen restaurant owners who have committed to the partnership program representing their restaurants were in attendance: Spud, Charcoal, Salish Sea Brewing, Café Louvre, Jaiya Café, Bar Americano, Daphne’s, Vinbero, Kelnero, Dust Valley Wine Bar, Virtue Cellars, Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina, Salt & Iron, Bar Dojo, Market Seafood Eatery, SanKai, Fire & the Feast and Shooby Doo Catering.

During the launch event, the Food Bank shared information about what foods can be accepted from restaurants and how partnerships will expand once the Food Bank’s new building and commercial kitchen are built.

The Edmonds Food Bank hopes that more local restaurants will join the restaurant partnership program. “Acting locally makes a difference,” said Edmonds Food Bank Executive Director Casey Davis. “Be part of the solution to help mitigate the food insecurity problem.”

The Edmonds Food Bank currently serves more than 1,300 households each week, with demand rising as food and funding sources become less certain. The new program not only creates a platform for restaurants to give back now but also prepares for future collaboration.

