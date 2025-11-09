Sunday, November 9, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Friday at Marina Beach Park. (Photo by Carol Gordon)
A great Saturday morning to go fishing. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Rain-free Edmonds Holiday Market day. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Grey gull taking in the stunning background at Marina Beach Park. (Photo by Tim Johns)
Point Edwards visitor. (Photo by Donald Ricker)
Bonnet mushrooms. (Photo by Denise Meade)
Stunning scenic. (Photo by Lorraine Leclerc)
Photo by Dixie Strunk
Photo by LD King
Photo by Denise Meade
Photo by Rick Goode
Photo by Tim Johns
Photo by Ann Bradford

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO