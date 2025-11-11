Monday, November 10, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town Monday
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Slice of blue sky. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Last of summer blooms. (Photo by Judy Cooper)
Fall glow. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Ferry reflections as seen from the Edmonds Waterfront Center. (Photo by Anne Stein)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO