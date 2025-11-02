Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday

Saturday, November 1, 2025
Windy, rainy Saturday on Main Street. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
An untouched Halloween bowl. “I wonder why?” photographer Kevin O’Keeffe asks.
Rain birds. (Photo by Linda Ross)
Fall colors. (Photo by Linda Harter)
Garden composition. (Photo by Julia N. Allen)
November sunset. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle)

