Saturday, November 29, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Spectaular sunrise. (Photo by Dixie Anne Strunk)
Photo by Jon Wiese
Photo by Chris Fleck
Through the trees. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Swirls of clouds. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Snow-capped mountains. (Photo by Lynn Dee King)
North Sound Church in the moonlight. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO