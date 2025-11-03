Sunday, November 2, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday

Passing by the Edmonds Fishing Pier. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
A juvenile bald eagle sitting on a stree tlight fixture along Sunset Avenue. (Photo by Chris Fleck)
Colorful ginko tree. (Photo by Annie Jacobsen)
Maple leaves. (Photo by Bob Brubacher)
Edmonds Marina flora. (Photo by Mary Dizon)
Protesting at 244th/Highway 99 along the Edmonds-Shoreline border. (Photo by Sandy Labyris)
Afternoon at the marina. (Photo by Lynn Dee King)
At sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Celestial geometry. (Photo by Niall McShane)

 

 

