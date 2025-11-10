Sunday, November 9, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday

Two views of a Sunday morning dip at the waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Photo by Sharon O’Brien
Meadowdale Beach Park. (Photo by Matthew Ralston)
Amanita muscaria on 4th Avenue North. (Photo by Denise Meade)
Support for veterans during Social Justice Sunday sign-waving at 244th Street Southwest and Highway 99. (Photo courtesy Pamela Mieth)
American Beauty Berry’s spectacular color. (Photo by Linda Harter)
Mountain snow. (Photo by Ron LaRue)

 

