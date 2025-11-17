Sunday, November 16, 2025
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday

Spot of color on a gray day. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
New mini friends on 2nd Avenue. (Photo by Chris Tassos)
Raindrops on roses at the Edmonds waterfront. (Photo by Rita Schultz)
Colorful mushroom in the Maplewood neighborhood. (Photo by Cathleen Draper)
Ferry at sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)

