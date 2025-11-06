Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday

First of three shots from Doug Parrott on the waterfront. This one shows the King Tide at +11.7 feet around 3:30 p.m. with heavy downpour.
Second…And then came the sun with a wannabe rainbow.
Third…Very bright sun reflecting off the Edmonds Fiishing Pier salmon sculpture. “t was so bright I had to increase the shutter speed on the camera and it could not see the background so it turned out black.”
Blue skies peek through at the Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Nerine flowers blooming by the restroom at Olympic Beach.
Crows inspecting some early flooding on Lake Ballinger. (Photo by Niall McShane)
A majestic Japanese maple. (Photo by Linda Harter)
More fantastic fall color…from Ron LaRue.
And from Sharon O’Brien

 

