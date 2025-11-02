Scene nearby: Día de los Muertos draws celebrants to Lynnwood Library

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

An estimated 200 people attended the Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) celebration Saturday at the Lynnwood Library.

The free event was sponsored by the WAGRO Foundation — in collaboration with the Lynnwood Library, the City of Lynnwood, Verdant Health Commission, Community Foundation of Snohomish County, and The Fat Brush: Art Workshop.

The Day of the Dead is one of Mexico’s most meaningful traditions, a time to honor and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed. Saturday’s event included art, music, food, raffles, children’s activities and cultural workshops for all ages.

A highlight of the event was the Community Altar (Ofrenda Comunitaria), a shared space for remembrance and connection. Guests brought photos and mementos of a loved one to place on the altar. The altar symbolizes unity, healing and the belief that love and memory transcend time.