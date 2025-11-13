School District seeks name suggestions for new middle school

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds School District is seeking name suggestions for a new middle school to be built on the old Alderwood Middle School site at 20000 28th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

The District’s school naming committee invites students, staff, families and community members to submit name suggestions by 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 24. The committee will select between three and five names to recommend to the school board for consideration.

Submit name suggestions HERE. The form is available is also available in Spanish, Korean, Vietnamese and Arabic.

Construction is set to begin in summer 2026 with completion estimated in fall 2028.

Name suggestions must follow the District’s naming policies and procedures to be considered. The guidelines require the name to reference geographic characteristics of the area and to be of significance to the community. The name should avoid duplications or similarities to the names of nearby schools.

Bordered by Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier, the middle school property was in an unincorporated portion of Snohomish until September, when the City of Lynnwood annexed the property at the District’s request. The property shares a border with Alderwood Mall Parkway to the north, 28th Avenue West to the east and Lynnwood’s Heritage Park on the west.

History: Puget Mill Company purchased the property under the 1862 Homestead Act, according to the District’s website. Once covered in fir trees, the company logged the property and advertised the parcels as potential poultry farms near Puget Mill’s demonstration farm.

In 1917, Puget Mill built a 30-acre demonstration farm near where the Land Rover dealership now sits on Poplar Way. It was connected to the region by the Seattle-Everett Interurban Railway and passenger trolley. On the farm, prospective settlers learned how to raise chickens and grow crops. Those who purchased the parcels were given the nickname “Little Landers” in reference to their intentions to live off of the land.

Learn more about the history of the property here.

Learn more about the new middle school project here.

