Se Habla podcast for Nov. 29, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The issue of fake news isn’t going away. In this episode, Jaime and Diana share examples of cases that have occurred in the United States and in Washington. They explain the role journalists play in verifying information and offer practical tips so you’re not the one sharing a video full of lies in your family group chat.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.