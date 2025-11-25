Seattle Skating Club hosts holiday show Dec. 13 in Mountlake Terrace

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Local expert figure skaters from the Seattle Skating Club will present “Gliding Through Time,” a holiday show and journey through time on ice, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 13 at Olympic View Arena, 22202 70th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace.
Tickets are available for purchase online, and all ages are welcome. Children younger than 3 years old attend for free.
