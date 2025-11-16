Share the cheer with City of Edmonds Giving Tree, Celebration of Lights

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Human Services Department is celebrating the season of giving with two joyful community traditions: the Giving Tree and Celebration of Lights.

The Giving Tree:

Now through Monday, Dec. 3, community members can stop by the Frances Anderson Center (700 Main St., Edmonds) and help make a child’s wish come true this holiday season.

Here’s how to join in:

Pick a tag from the tree. Purchase the wish listed on it. Return the gift unwrapped.

All donations benefit Washington Kids, helping brighten the holidays for local youth and families.

Celebration of Lights:

Want to make the season shine even brighter? For just $5 per light, dedicate one in honor, in memory or in celebration of someone special. Each light supports the City of Edmonds Youth Scholarship Fund, ensuring every child has the chance to play, learn and grow through recreation programs.

To donate or learn more, call 425-771-0230 or visit the Frances Anderson Center.