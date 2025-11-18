Snohomish County Council seeks judicial applicant by Dec. 8

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Snohomish County Council is seeking applications for a judge position from individuals who are interested and qualified. Once appointed, this judge will sit on the Everett District Court bench until the general election in 2026. Applications must be submitted by Dec. 8.

This vacancy results from the anticipated departure of Judge Tam Bui. Requirements for the position are established in state law and include being a lawyer admitted to practice law in the state of Washington, and a registered voter of the district they are seeking to represent.

Candidates for the position must be available for an interview with the County Council on the afternoon of Dec. 15, 2025. This appointment is effective Jan. 2, 2026.

For more information, and to apply for the position, follow this link on governmentjobs.com.