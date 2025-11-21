County Public Works ADA Advisory Committee seeks five new members

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Snohomish County Public Works is looking for five people to serve on its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Public Right-of-Way Advisory Committee.

Mobility is extremely important to safety and quality of life, and making sure all residents have the same pedestrian access is essential to providing those elements, the department said in a news release announcing the openings. The committee provides feedback and recommendations to the county about ADA compliance in the public right-of-way. County leaders are seeking candidate letters of interest for five open positions on the committee by Dec. 31, 2025.

“This committee is vital in helping us be inclusive of all mobility needs across the county,” said Snohomish County Public Works Deputy Director and County Engineer Doug McCormick. “Volunteers must have an interest in ensuring everyone has equal access to sidewalks, crosswalks, paths and more.”

The committee helps the county continue implementing ADA transition plans and upgrade existing infrastructure.

The committee is comprised of 10 positions that are non-paid, with a two-year term. The group meets with Public Works staff for up to two hours, at least twice a year. The spring meeting is planned to be in-person and the fall meeting online. Audio recordings are available after each meeting.

Committee applicants must be a Snohomish County resident and should have a basic understanding of the history and requirements of the ADA. Those who are selected must submit to a criminal background check before being officially appointed to serve. The five new committee members will be chosen by the county engineer.

Prospective committee volunteers should submit a letter of interest that includes their name, address and contact information along with the preferred method of contact or communication. The letter should also include a brief summary of their qualifications or an explanation of how they would bring value to the committee.

Submissions can be sent to SPW-TESSupport@snoco.org.

If an alternative format is needed, contact Chellcie Wilson by phone at 425-388-3610 (for TTY dial 711 first).

Volunteers appointed to the committee will be notified by the end of February 2026. It is anticipated the newly appointed committee members will participate in their first regular meeting in March 2026.

More information regarding this committee, including proposed committee by-laws and other ADA related resources, can be accessed at the Public Works ADA website at snohomishcountywa.gov/ADAPROW.