South County cold weather shelter in Lynnwood will be open Nov. 29

With temperatures forecast to be at or below 34° for Saturday, Nov. 29, the South County cold weather shelter at Maple Park Church, 17620 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood, will be open.

Community Transit and Everett Transit continue to provide no-fare transportation to and from shelters. Passengers only need to tell the bus driver they are going to or from a cold weather shelter when they board.

A van will also pick up people headed for the shelter Nov. 29, at the following times and locations:

7 p.m. Lynnwood City Hall (19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood)

Lynnwood City Hall (19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood) 7:10 p.m. James Village (196th Street Southwest and Hwy 99, Lynnwood)

James Village (196th Street Southwest and Hwy 99, Lynnwood) 7:25 p.m. Value Village (17216 Hwy 99, Lynnwood)

Guests may arrive by car or other wheeled transportation to the shelter, and parking is available at the church. The center requests no walkups.

Check-in is from 7-9 p.m. Guests are not admitted after 9 p.m. unless escorted by law enforcement or emergency medical services personnel.

Cold Weather Shelters | Snohomish County Public Safety Hub (arcgis.com) is updated daily to show cold weather shelters in Snohomish County that are open on any given night.