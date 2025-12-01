South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Dec. 1–7 and beyond!

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Old Traditions, New Season

This December will be different for my family. For the first time ever, my kids won’t be here for most of the holiday season. They’re joining their grandmother for a month-long trip through Europe — touring London, Paris and more. It’s the first time I won’t spend Christmas, New Year’s Day, and my birthday with my kids. As someone who has never had the opportunity to travel beyond this continent, I’m genuinely delighted for them. I am also a bit unsure about what the holidays will feel like without my favorite people celebrating alongside me. It has made the few December mornings and evenings we do have together feel extra precious.

We’re squeezing in our family’s annual Christmas Eve dinner a few weeks early and packing as many familiar holiday traditions as we can into the coming days before they leave. I love our traditions — hot cocoa and marshmallows when it’s too cold outside, Ella Fitzgerald and Nat King Cole crooning us while we make dinner, and practicing for our annual family “talent show” where we all share a small or silly talent with the rest of the family. Some of these traditions hail from past generations and some are new ones that we simply started and kept doing. Somehow, these simple seasonal habits have become the stuff of nostalgia through the years.

If you’re planning a week of local outings while relatives are in town or making new traditions of your own, there are so many family-friendly, low-cost options. You can also learn about resources for anyone who needs support right now. And if you’re looking for ways to give back, there are plenty of opportunities to jump in and make a difference. Check back for this column every Monday for more ideas. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

Holiday Spark at Evergreen State Fair Park

Thursday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 7

14405 179th Ave. S.E. in Monroe



Join this FREE four-day festive holiday event with something for everyone. Families can explore a seasonal bazaar featuring holiday crafts and treats, kids can ride a pony ($10), jump on inflatables, and cozy up by outdoor firepits or rentable igloos while sipping warm drinks. Live entertainment includes roving carolers, stage performances, and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There are also opportunities to give back through a food and clothing drive. Admission is free (you only pay for certain activities and there is a $5 parking fee).

Hours vary by day:

Dec. 4 & 5: 5–8 p.m.

Dec. 6:10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Dec. 7: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

See the full schedule to plan your visit.

Learn more

Holiday on the Bay in Everett

Saturday, Dec. 6 from noon–6 p.m. at Waterfront Place (1028 13th St. in Everett)



The waterfront comes alive with holiday fun featuring a pop-up market, local food trucks, crafts, face painting, balloon twisting, s’mores by the fire, festive music, and more! As evening falls, watch the magic unfold with a waterfront tree lighting. Santa arrives by boat via a dazzling lighted boat parade — a sparkling holiday experience you won’t want to miss!

Learn more

Holiday Bazaar at the Edmonds Waterfront Center

At the Edmonds Waterfront Center on Sunday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Don’t miss this free‑admission, all‑ages craft fair featuring more than 45 local artisans and makers selling handmade gifts, décor and holiday treats. It is a great chance to support local creators and get early holiday shopping done. Free parking makes it an easy outing!

Learn more

LEGO Fun, Toddler Storytimes and More at Sno-Isle Libraries!

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, book talks, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there.

Curious preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to the Lynnwood Library every Monday at 2 p.m. for Little Science Lab with Imagine Children’s Museum, where kids can dive into fun, hands-on experiments and discover the wonders of science and math together.

On Friday, Dec. 5 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Lynnwood Library, kids 5+ are invited to LEGO Brick Building. The library provides the LEGO bricks and you provide the fun! Stop by anytime during the 60-minute drop-in session to share your creativity with other kids and enjoy snacks.

People who are learning the English language can sign up for a regular Talk Time session at the Mountlake Terrace Library to practice their language skills in a friendly, non-judgmental setting.

Registration is required for many events, so check out Sno-Isle Libraries’ event calendar link below for more details.

Learn more

The Christmas Ship Festival is Coming to Edmonds

This annual maritime holiday tradition features illuminated boat processions and community gatherings across Puget Sound. For the 2025 season, there are two Argosy Cruises leaving the Port of Edmonds — one at 5 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4.

Both cruises feature onboard choirs and the 8 p.m. sailings offer a “Jolly Hour” with discounted drinks for adults. Watch the ships set sail for free from shore or get tickets to join the festivities. No matter where you watch, it’s one of the season’s most magical sights.

Learn more

Holiday Hooves: 12 Days of Reindeer in Everett

The Port of Everett’s invites families to visit the waterfront at Pacific Rim Plaza (1028 13th St., Everett) on select dates from November through December. Guests can enjoy a free, festive experience featuring live reindeer up close, photo-ops, and seasonal waterfront lighting displays — perfect for the whole family.

Weekends

• Saturday, Nov. 29, noon-3 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 30, noon-3 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 14, noon-3 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 20, noon-3 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 21, noon-3 p.m.

Weekdays

• Monday, Dec. 15, 2-5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2-5 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2-5 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 18, 2-5 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 19, 2-5 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 22, 2-5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2-5 p.m.

Learn more

Explore the Edmonds Holiday Market

From mid-November through December, downtown Edmonds transforms into a holiday dream with a series of artisan-filled markets, gift fairs, and stage performances aimed at families and gift-shoppers alike. Hand-crafted gifts, wreaths, live music and local vendors abound. See the schedule and learn more at the link.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

Get Your Tickets for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella by the Edmonds Driftwood Players

This modern take on Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (the Broadway version) includes the classic songs you love with a modern twist that adds fresh humor and relevance. Get your tickets now for shows between Nov. 21-Dec. 14 at the Wade James Theatre. The show is recommended for ages 5+ and runs about two hours and 30 minutes, including intermission. Tickets start at $28. It’s nearly sold out, so don’t procrastinate!

Learn more

Explore the Many Holiday Events and Sights in Seattle

Seattle’s holiday season offers festive fun for the whole family. Glide on in via the Monorail to the Christmas Market at Seattle Center and wander the German-style Christmas Market with seasonal treats. Nearby, catch a dazzling performance of The Nutcracker at McCaw Hall.

See Elf the Musical at the 5th Avenue Theatre, marvel at the larger-than-life lantern displays at the Woodland Park Zoo, or see the diving Santa at the Seattle Aquarium, and enjoy free photos with Santa the Holiday Night Market at Pike Place. There’s something for every adventurer!

Learn more

Public Skate Sessions at Lynnwood Ice Center

19803 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood



Whether your family loves skating, hockey, or just trying something new, the Lynnwood Ice Center has something for everyone — from open skate sessions to stick-and-puck sessions and even “theater on ice.” It’s a safe and welcoming spot for all ages to enjoy some time on the rink.

Seattle Skating Club offers skate lessons for people ages 3.5 and older and of varying skill levels. Explore their lessons schedule and sign up for future sessions.

Note that all visitors must pay ahead through their digital system. See the full calendar to find a session that work for your schedule this week.

Learn more

Get Photos With Santa at Alderwood Mall

Santa is back at Alderwood Mall now through Dec. 24, ready for holiday photos in the center court near Macy’s. Families can book a time slot ahead or drop in for a visit, making it an easy stop when your shopping. Reserve your time at the link to avoid long lines.

Learn more

Join a Gaming Session at Around the Table Game Pub in Lynnwood

Got a tween or teen who is excited about gaming? Take them to a session at Around the Table Game Pub in Lynnwood. They have all of the latest games and host regular, scheduled gaming sessions with a calendar on their website that outlines the options. Whether it’s Pokemon, D&D or modern board games, they have a session for that. You can even order food for your table while you’re in and share a meal or snacks while you game.

Or, take your own group and book a table to play with your own group. You can reserve a table for one to two hours at no cost, or get full-on game time for three to four hours for a modest fee.

Learn more

Giving Back

Looking for ways to give back? Explore these local volunteer or fundraising opportunities.

Donate to the Edmonds Toy Shop

The Edmonds Toy Shop is back, giving local kids a brighter holiday with toys, books, and gift cards. Families with little ones shop in person on Dec. 13, while older kids get gift cards to choose their own presents. You can help by donating new, unwrapped toys or books, or even from the Toy Shop’s Amazon wish list. Volunteers are welcome to pitch in before and during the event, making this a true community effort. Last year, nearly 950 kids left with smiles — a reminder of how much a little support can mean.

Learn more

Donate Your Time and Resources to Local Food Banks

Food banks have seen more people needing assistance in recent months due to various factors. If you’re able, consider lending a hand by donating nonperishable items or cash. Check your food bank’s website to see what’s most needed. Every little bit helps neighbors in our community have enough to eat this season. Volunteer opportunities can also be found on food bank websites.

Resources for Families

Snohomish County Resource List

Not sure which resources you need? This list can help you see the options. The Snohomish County Community Resource List provides contact information for over 300 local services, including emergency assistance, legal aid, youth and family support, mental health resources, financial help and immigration services.

Learn more

<br /> <br />

211 North Sound – Snohomish County Resource Line

Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Call: 211

Text: 211WAOD to 898211

211 North Sound connects residents of Snohomish, Island, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties to a comprehensive range of community services. Trained specialists provide free, confidential assistance in over 140 languages, offering referrals for housing, food, health care, child care, crisis support and more.

In Snohomish County, 211 also supports initiatives like the Homeless Coordinated Entry and Emergency Rental Assistance programs. For specialized support, including assistance for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, call 211 and follow the prompts for TBI services.

Learn more

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

Learn more



Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

Learn more

Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Learn more

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting or curled up with a good book and some tea.