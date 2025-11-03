South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Nov. 3-9 and beyond!

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Gratitude and Giving Back This November

As November begins, we kick off National Gratitude Month and an opportunity to reflect on what we are thankful for. But for many in our region, this month also brings uncertainty. With federal funding for many resources in limbo amid the government shutdown, many people face delays in food assistance from programs like SNAP. Recipients will not have access to their November benefits until funding is restored.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps people from low-income households buy groceries by providing monthly benefits on an electronic card for use at most stores. In 2024, an average of 888,000 Washington residents received SNAP benefits each month — that’s more than one in 10 people in our state. More than half of SNAP recipients in Washington are in families with children and more than a third are in families with older adults or people with disabilities. Behind those statistics are our neighbors, friends, and community members.

All of this has had me reflecting on Margaret Mead’s famed quote:

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

This month, we have the chance to give back and ensure that people are taken care of. Whether it’s donating to your neighborhood food bank, volunteering your time or simply checking on a neighbor, every small act of care can make a difference. Through these opportunities, parents can model empathy and kindness for their children, helping raise the next generation of community-minded adults.

If you are a family who needs support during this time, there are free events and resources listed at the bottom of this column. There are also many ways to give back and come together this week. Check out our roundup of events and ways to get involved, and look for this column every Monday. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

Listen to Music at Musicology Co. in Edmonds

Explore the latest music at the coolest record store in the region. Musicology Co. is a vibrant, woman-owned music boutique and record store offering new and used vinyl, CDs and cassettes, with a strong focus on spotlighting local artists through live in-store performances and a curated music‑lover experience. Drop in for an upcoming live performance or Listening Party.

Events this week:

Wednesday, Nov. 5, 5-6 p.m. — Listening Party! Ego Nite: Hayley Williams’ Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party

Friday,. Nov. 7, 6-7 p.m. — In-store performance: Chinese American Bear

Learn more

LEGO Fun, a Science Lab, Cute Dogs, and more at Sno-Isle Libraries!

See schedule for daily activities at your local library

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, author talks, STEM workshops, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there.

Curious preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to the Lynnwood Library every Monday at 2 p.m. for Little Science Lab with Imagine Children’s Museum, where kids can dive into fun, hands-on experiments and discover the wonders of science and math together.

Two events this week let kids read to a furry friend! On Wednesday, Nov. 5, stop by the children’s room at the Mukilteo Library from 3:30-4:30 p.m. to read with Strummer, a trained therapy dog. Then on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 11 a.m.-noon at the Mountlake Terrace Library, kids can share stories with another gentle, certified pup. It’s a fun, low-pressure way for readers to build confidence with a calm, friendly, and completely non-judgmental friend as their listener.

Two fun events are happening this week for LEGO fanatics ages 5 and older. The bricks are provided and you bring the fun! Stop by the Lynnwood Library on Friday, Nov 7 from 3:30-4:40 p.m. LEGO® Brick Building, where you can create and share your masterpiece with fellow builders. Or join the LEGO® Club from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Brier Library. LEGO® Club meets every first and third Friday of the month.

Teens 12–18 can join Second Saturday Dungeons and Dragons on Saturday, Nov. 8 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Brier Library. This event offers a fun way for teens to try out D&D gaming in a friendly setting — no experience needed, just imagination and a willingness to explore fantasy worlds.

Registration is required for many events, so check out the calendar for more details.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

Get Your Tickets for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella by the Edmonds Driftwood Players

This modern take on Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (the Broadway version) includes the classic songs you love with a modern twist that adds fresh humor and relevance. Get your tickets now for shows between Nov. 21 through Dec. 14 at the Wade James Theatre. The show is recommended for ages 5+ and runs about 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission. Tickets starts at $28.

Learn more

Friends of Edmonds Library Book Sale

Saturday,. Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Frances Anderson Center in room 206

Score big on gently used books at this community sale! Early bird members get first dibs from 9-10 a.m., then doors open to everyone from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring a bag and browse a wide variety of titles — perfect for building your home library without breaking the bank.

Learn more

Drop the Kids at Lynnwood Rec Center for Parents Night Out

Friday, Nov. 7 from 6-9:30 p.m.

Do you need some kid-free time? Parent’s Night Out in Lynnwood occurs on the first and third Fridays of each month. Children ages 5-12 can enjoy dinner, games, crafts, swimming or a movie, all supervised by summer camp counselors at the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Register to secure a spot.

Learn more

Splurge

Beginner Skate Lessons at Lynnwood Bowl & Skate

Lessons on Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon and drop-in sessions Sundays from 11 a.m.-noon

6210 200th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.



Sign up for weekly lessons for kids and adults. Lessons include a 30‑minute instruction period followed by 30 minutes of practice, taught by national‑level coach Ezra Thompson. Learn skills like balance, stopping, and forward and backward skating, with more advanced skills offered in a Level 2 course.

A four-week session costs $120, including open skate time, and there’s also a Sunday drop-in option for $30 that includes a practice session.

Learn more

Giving Back

Looking for ways to give back? Explore local volunteer or fundraising opportunities to consider.

Spotlight Gala 2025 — Edmonds Center for the Arts

Friday, Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

At the ECA: 410 4th Ave. N. in Edmonds

Enjoy a lively evening of entertainment knowing your participation helps fund arts programs for the whole community. Attendees enjoy a festive evening with cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres, silent and live auctions, and a performance by Phat Cat Swinger, an 11-piece retro-pop band. Proceeds support ECA’s arts programming, including arts education, the creative aging division and free community events.

Learn more

Donate Your Time and Resources to Local Food Banks

With the federal government shutdown likely affecting many families in the coming weeks, local food banks are anticipating even greater need. If you’re able, consider lending a hand by donating nonperishable items or cash. Check your food bank’s website to see what’s most needed. Every little bit helps neighbors in our community have enough to eat this season. Volunteer opportunities can also be found on food bank websites.

Resources for Families

Snohomish County Resource List

Not sure which resources you need? This list can help you see the options. The Snohomish County Community Resource List provides contact information for over 300 local services, including emergency assistance, legal aid, youth and family support, mental health resources, financial help and immigration services.

Learn more

211 North Sound – Snohomish County Resource Line

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Call: 211

Text: 211WAOD to 898211

211 North Sound connects residents of Snohomish, Island, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties to a comprehensive range of community services. Trained specialists provide free, confidential assistance in over 140 languages, offering referrals for housing, food, health care, child care, crisis support and more.

In Snohomish County, 211 also supports initiatives like the Homeless Coordinated Entry and Emergency Rental Assistance programs. For specialized support, including assistance for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, call 211 and follow the prompts for TBI services.

Learn more

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

Learn more



Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

Learn more

Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Learn more

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence.

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting or curled up with a good book and some tea.