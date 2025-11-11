South Snohomish County’s only hygiene center will close its doors soon. Here’s what we know so far

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

After five years of serving showers, hot meals and a sense of community, the Jean Kim Foundation’s Hygiene Center will close its doors due to circumstances beyond its control, according to a news release.

The hygiene center at 19726 64th Ave. W. in Lynnwood will cease operations Friday, Dec. 12. There will be an event that day from noon to 2 p.m. that will involve a free raffle and thank you remarks to guests and community partners.

In the news release, foundation board member Ted Haase offered “deep gratitude for the generous commitment for our community partners and volunteers to provide human care and kindness through the Hygiene Center.”

The building the hygiene center sits on used to be an emissions testing facility. The foundation does not own it. Jeffrey Butler with Lynnwood Land LLC allowed the foundation to use the building rent free.

The news release states: “This was a gesture made in goodwill and with the intent to benefit the community.”

The foundation is seeking host sites and/or relocation options.

From April 2020 to September 2025, the hygiene center provided 51,543 showers to people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity. The center has also offered space for local providers to meet with people who need help accessing social services.

Over the years, the hygiene center has partnered with organizations including MercyWatch, LEAD, Feed My Sheep Ministry (a collaboration between St. Thomas More Parish in Lynnwood and Holy Rosary Parish in Edmonds), Edmonds Food Bank, Annie’s Kitchen, Navi’s Catering and Millenia Ministries.

“Volunteers and service providers provide an essential connection and radical hospitality to Hygiene Center guests,” Executive Director Sandra Mears said in the news release.

The foundation is supported by donations from several community members, local organizations and grant funders. The Verdant Health Commission is its major grant funder.

The Late Rev. Dr. Jean Kim and her friends formed the foundation in October 2015. She used monetary gifts from her 80th birthday as seed money to start it. More information can be found at jeankimfoundation.org.

— By Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.





