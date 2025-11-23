Sponsor spotlight: 2025 Festive Drink Bingo

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Drink Bingo is one of our favorite annual holiday traditions, and this year’s roster is the most exciting one yet! Prepare to earn stamps at 25 Downtown Edmonds bars, cafes and restaurants, which are pulling out all the stops to ensure you have the most jolly of times. Think house-made ‘nog, mulled wines, creative cocktails and more.

But don’t take it from us. Comb through this list, do some stretches, and start strategizing now.

Pinky’s Up, Holiday Style

Here’s how the Festive Drink Bingo game works: Head to any participating location, order a drink and ask for a bingo card. Bring it with you so you can get a stamp for every hot or cold beverage you buy (to-go counts, too!). Rack up the bingos (and pre-arrange a DD if you’re planning to indulge in extra alcohol). Also note: There are non-alcoholic alternatives for every boozy beverage, so everyone will have a great time ticking boxes.

Once you’ve gotten all your bingos—or run out of time—turn in your card at Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina any time before Jan. 15 to pick up a limited edition “Cheers Club” sticker. You’ll be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a gift card to your favorite bingo spot! Winners will be notified by Jan. 20.

Bingo runs from Nov. 28 to Dec. 31 this year. Game on, Edmonds.

Here’s The List of Sips:

Brigid’s Bottleshop

Celebrate Hoppy Holidays with a holiday beer, cider or wine!

Calypso Edmonds

Order Wreck The Halls: Sorrel, warm winter spices, sparkling apple cider, lemon, simple syrup and vodka.

Charcoal

Savor a Tormé Fog made with Larceny bourbon, brown butter chestnut demerara, Marzadro crema alpina pistachio, Borghetti espresso liqueur and Lustau Los Arcos amontillado sherry.

The ChurchKey Pub

Go classic European with Glogg, a mulled wine mixed with rum, fruits and spices for a delicious and effervescent winter drinking experience.

The Crumpet Shop

Cozy up with a Brown Sugar Bear Latte — housemade brown sugar cinnamon added to The Crumpet Shop’s craft latte. Warm and sweet, sprinkled with a little cinnamon spice and everything nice.

Demetris Woodstone Taverna

Try a Flurry Fizz made with gin, vanilla bean syrup, cava, lemon juice, and edible glitter. Comes in a champagne flute with a sugar rim!

Dusted Valley Wine Bar

Experience the joy of the holidays with a festive glass of Falx Sparkling Wine—$2 off for bingo! With 100% Pinot Noir, Falx is quickly becoming a holiday favorite.

Epulo Bistro

Park your sleigh nearby to sip on a Midnight Sleigh Ride—an old-fashioned with bourbon, spiced cranberry simple syrup, black walnut bitters, orange bitters, garnished with a torched orange twist.

Fire & The Feast

You’re going to be talking about the Jingle Bell Rock long after the decor goes back into storage. Think: Gin, spiced cranberry, rosemary, lime and sparkling wine. This cocktail is for celebrating!

The Fox + Bottle

Celebrate with The Sparkle of the Season! This effervescent moment features festive winter bubbles (optional: add a pinch of sparkles!).

Girardi’s Osteria

Escape the cold with an Italian Lemon Drop made with Caravella Limoncello, vodka, muddled lemon and triple sec.

Kelnero

Indulge in Legent’s Greetings—a spirit-forward, warming festive delight made from Legent Japanese-style bourbon, Cognac, orange oleo and wintery spices, served on a large, clear rock.

Leftcraft

People-watch while you savor the 10th Hour: Malfy gin, apple and cranberry juices with black tea and cinnamon served over ice.

MARKET Seafood Eatery

Try a cup of Hot Chai-der: Spiked apple cider infused with chai tea and holiday spices. Festive!

Niles Peacock Kitchen & Bar

Order a round of Lloyd Christmas. This celebratory cocktail is made with High West Double Rye, Falernum Syrup, Luxardo Amaro, Angostura Bitters and served up with a candied ginger garnish.

Red Twig Bakery and Cafe

Call up your favorite coffee date for a Nordic Nutcracker Latte—a delicious blend of nutty, toffee, and praline flavors perfectly paired with their house-roasted espresso and your choice of milk.

Ristorante Machiavelli

Linger over a Sugar Plum made with pisco, Chambord, cranberry, lime, rhubarb bitters and sparkling glitter.

Salish Sea Brewing

Warm up from the inside with a pint of Blizzak Winter Warmer. It’s brewed with an array of crystal malts, Munich and a touch of black malt. Hopped with Chinook and Columbus and amplified with smashed juniper berries added to the boil, this one tastes like the holidays in a glass, with notes of sweet caramel, juniper, pine and candied orange.

Salt & Iron

Take time for a toddy with the Pumpkin Spice Toddy, made with bourbon, pumpkin spice, maple, lemon and fall-time bitters.

Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina

Spice up the season with Rompope: a naughty rum-based Mexican eggnog!

Scratch Distillery

Try Saints & Sinners, maybe the most unique hot cocoa you’ve ever had! House-made hot chocolate, Scratch Barrel Finished Gin, Liqueur Verte (a Green Chartreuse replacement), Citrus Liqueur, Verte-infused whipped cream, and chocolate shavings. Rich, herbaceous and delightful.

Starbucks

Warm up with a dealer’s choice (you’re the dealer) of any holiday beverage on the menu.

Treasures & Teas

Load up on Holiday Teas during darker days. Holiday tea samples are available on weekends in November and December! Purchase any seasonal holiday tea to receive a stamp on your Festive Drink Bingo card.

Vinbero

Warm yourself from nose to your toes with a Clausmopolitan—the elves sprinkled wintery magic over this modern classic, creating a bright and heavily spiced cranberry treat that will make your cheeks flush with glee.

Virtue Cellars

Virtue knows what you really want this season: Choices. Pop in for any glass of wine!

Festive Drinks Galore

We see some serious sipping on your horizon, and we fully expect you’ll be busy holiday hydrating from morning to night (until 12/31, at least!).

Take a little breather from getting your stamps to show us where your bingo battles are taking you. Add #edmondsholidays to your posts and we’ll send you hearts on our drinking breaks, too.

