Sponsor spotlight: 5 meaningful ways to support memory and to connect during Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Each November, Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month invites us to learn, reflect, and show support for the individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and other memory challenges. Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 6 million Americans, gradually impacting memory, communication, and daily routines. Our Seniors Helping Seniors team believes that supporting memory means fostering connection, dignity, and joy in every season of life.

Before exploring ways to nurture that support, it’s important to understand how Alzheimer’s affects memory, emotion and daily life, and how empathy makes all the difference.

Understanding Alzheimer’s Disease: How It Affects Memory and Daily Life

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting memory, reasoning, and communication over time. It is a progressive condition that affects the parts of the brain responsible for recall, thought, and behavior. Early signs may include forgetfulness, repeating questions, or losing track of time. These small changes grow more noticeable over time. As the condition progresses, daily tasks and communication can become challenging.

It can cause confusion, frustration, or moments of disorientation for the person experiencing it and their loved ones. By learning how Alzheimer’s disease affects memory and emotions, we can find new ways to reach our loved ones, transforming everyday care into a shared experience of trust and connection.

The Power of Connection

Connection is one of the most powerful tools in supporting those with Alzheimer’s. Relationships provide familiarity, emotional safety, and moments of joy that brighten even challenging days. Families, friends and caregivers all play a role in nurturing these bonds. A kind tone, a reassuring presence, or a simple routine can bring light and stability to uncertain days. Staying connected doesn’t require big gestures; it’s often the smallest moments that matter most. With patience, creativity, and love, you can build meaningful experiences that support both memory and emotional well-being.



5 Simple and Compassionate Ways to Support Loved Ones Living with Alzheimer’s Disease

For individuals living with Alzheimer’s, moments of connect provide reassurance, familiarity, and belonging. Families and caregivers alike can make a positive impact through simple, compassionate gestures. Here are a few ways to strengthen connection and support memory this Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and beyond:

Create a Calming Daily Routine: Structure brings comfort and security. Predictable schedules give each day a sense of rhythm and reassurance. Seniors Helping Seniors caregivers can help establish and maintain these comforting routines. Engage the Senses: Sensory experiences can unlock comfort and familiarity. The smell of baked cookies, the feel of a soft blanket, or the sound of birds outside can all help ground someone in the present moment. Communicate with Patience and Kindness: When words don’t come easily, tone and body language speak volumes. Use a calm voice, friendly expressions, and gentle touch. Ask simple questions, give extra time for replies, and focus on listening rather than correcting. Communication may look different but understanding and empathy are always possible. Encourage Gentle Movement: Light activity such as stretching, short walks, or chair exercises can improve circulation, boost mood and strengthen confidence. Choose activities that feel comfortable and familiar. Seek Support When You Need It: Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s is rewarding but can also be emotionally and physically demanding. Remember, it’s okay to ask for help. Seniors Helping Seniors caregivers provide compassionate, reliable assistance. They offer care for your loved one and peace of mind for your family. A little extra support can make caregiving more sustainable and every day more meaningful.

Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month reminds us that knowledge and compassion go hand in hand. When we understand how memory loss affects daily life, and how meaningful connection supports emotional well-being, we can create a more supportive world for older adults facing memory loss. Seniors Helping Seniors caregivers combine experience, empathy, and companionship to help families navigate memory changes with confidence and care. We’re proud to walk alongside you on that journey, offering compassionate, personalized care that keeps hearts connected and spirits strong.

“Family Favorites” Recipe Share — A Season of Stories & Flavor

Food has a special way of bringing people together — across generations, cultures, and memories. This activity celebrates that by inviting seniors and caregivers to share their favorite fall or holiday recipes, along with the story that makes each dish special. It’s not just about cooking — it’s about connection, nostalgia, and joy. Create your own with your Seniors Helping Seniors client or caregiver!

Invite seniors and caregivers to participate.

Ask each person to share:

A favorite recipe (something cozy, nostalgic, or meaningful)

A short story or memory behind it. (“My grandmother made this every Thanksgiving” or “We used to pick apples for this pie every fall.”)

Collect the Recipes

Caregivers can help by writing or typing them up if needed.

Encourage photos of the finished dish or the cook in action!

Create a Mini “Community Cookbook”

Compile the recipes into a printed or digital booklet.

Include first names, a short quote, or memory next to each recipe.

Add some festive fall design — leaves, warm colors, or caregiver spotlights.

Add a Heartfelt Message on the Back for Them to Find Later

A little surprise waiting when they’re cooking or sharing their recipe book with friends.