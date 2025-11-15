Sponsored: Project Girl supports and empowers 300 young women every year with free counseling, mentorship and more

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

My Neighborhood News Network has partnered with the Verdant Health Commission to profile the work of local nonprofits that advance the health of our whole community.

Kennedy, a 15-year-old Black teen from Edmonds, was struggling with suicidal thoughts, emotional numbness and questions around her sexual identity. Her mother was very concerned, but unsure how to support her. Fortunately, she heard about Lynnwood-based Project Girl Mentoring Program through a school counselor and reached out to it for guidance.

Project Girl (PGMP) is a nonprofit organization that supports young women of color ages 10-18 from marginalized communities by providing free mentoring, mental health services and leadership development. PGMP partners with public schools and local agencies in South Snohomish County – like Millennia Ministries in Everett, the Edmonds School District and the Edmonds Food Bank – to offer year-round programs, including after-school enrichment, summer immersion labs and community resource events.

PGMP was founded in 2012 by Olympia Edwards. “I wanted to create a space where young women felt seen and heard,” she said. “I’ve watched Project Girl grow from a small idea into a thriving community where girls are supported, celebrated and empowered. Over the years, we’ve expanded our programs, built strong partnerships, and reached more families than ever before.” She stays committed and inspired by witnessing “girls find their voice, their confidence, and their path. I believe our future is about deepening that impact and making sure every girl knows she belongs.”

Soon after Kennedy’s mother contacted PGMG, Kennedy joined its Immersion Lab Connections program, where she began working with a mental health counselor. She also attended healing circles and was matched with a mentor who could relate to her experiences.

Since then, Kennedy has started to express herself more through journaling and art, said her counselor. “She still struggles with anger, trust and finding a sense of belonging. Her identity journey is ongoing, and she continues to seek out meaningful friendships and community,” the counselor said. “PGMP provides her with a safe space to show up as she is, and a consistent support system she can rely on as she navigates the hard days.”

Kennedy’s mother agrees. “Before Project Girl, I felt like I was losing my daughter and didn’t know how to reach her,” she said recently. “This program gave us both the support we didn’t even know we needed. She’s still struggling, but now she has people who understand her and show up for her.”

PGMP also supports families facing mental health challenges by offering no-cost access to counseling, parent coaching and crisis response support. Families receive guidance navigating behavioral and emotional issues, while mentees benefit from trauma-informed care and culturally responsive programming.

Kennedy’s mom has learned new ways to communicate and connect with her daughter. “I’m learning how to be there for her in a better way, and for that, I’m truly grateful,” she said.

Kennedy is just one of PGMG’s beneficiaries: The organization serves over 300 youth every year, helping them build confidence, life skills and a strong sense of identity.

PGMP makes itself known in the community by hosting events like Mariner Fest in South Everett and the Lynnwood Juneteenth Freedom Festival to bring people together with music and dance performances, a health fair and family activities. With a focus on healing, empowerment and community care, PGMP is a trusted resource for youth and families across the region.

“Project Girl is so amazing, and I can’t tell you how much it has helped her with her confidence,” said JS, another grateful parent of Project Girl mentee. “You guys make such a difference, and I will be forever grateful to each and every one of you and the work you are doing not only for these girls but for the future of our community.”

Community members interested in learning more about PGMP’s offerings are encouraged to call 425-522-3862.





