SR 99 lane, ramp closures Dec. 1-4 in Seattle for maintenance

Both directions of the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle will see nightly lane reductions and ramp closures from Monday, Dec. 1 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 4 for landscaping and maintenance.

People should expect:

Monday night: From 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, the right lane of the northbound SR 99 tunnel will close. The Royal Brougham Way on-ramp to northbound SR 99 and the northbound SR 99 off-ramp to Republican Street will close at the same time.

Tuesday night: From 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, the two left lanes of southbound SR 99 will close north of the tunnel. The southbound SR 99 off-ramp to Harrison Street will close at the same time.

Wednesday night: From 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, the Sixth Avenue North on-ramp to southbound SR 99 will close.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will use this closure to remove existing vegetation for later replanting.

People traveling through downtown Seattle should use alternate routes. For up-to-date traffic information use the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.