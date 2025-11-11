St. Alban’s to hold drive-thru food drive Saturday, Nov. 15

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will hold a drive-thru food drive collection from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15.

All food donated supports the Edmonds Food Bank and other area food banks, with all the food and money going to them for local distribution.

Local food banks have noted that the cost of food they need to purchase to provide donations continues to increase, and everything given is especially helpful in meeting the needs of those experiencing food insecurity.

And the current uncertainty of the availability of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has increased the need for donations, according to food bank representatives.

Recommended donations include non-perishable food such as soups, tuna fish, canned meat, peanut butter, dried pasta and similar items. Diapers and infant formula are also always appreciated. If preferred, cash and checks made payable to St. Alban’s, with “Food Drive” noted on the memo line will also be accepted.

St. Alban’s parishioners and helpers will be on hand at the church, located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection, to accept donations.

To find the church, look for “St. Alban’s Church” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.