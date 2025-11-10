State ferries to pay tribute to veterans with flags, whistle salute on Veterans Day

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

At 11:11 a.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, all Washington State Ferries that are underway will sound their whistles. This special moment is a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the people who have served in the United States Armed Forces, the ferry system said in a news release.

Each vessel in operation that day will also fly the flag of one of the six military branches – Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy or Space Force – or the Merchant Marine flag. They will also fly the POW/MIA flag to honor those who were prisoners of war or declared missing in action during their service.

Many veterans work for WSF, serving on the boats and at terminals, the warehouse, Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility and headquarters, the news release said.

“Our Veterans Day tribute is a simple but meaningful way to show our appreciation to those who have served our country, including the many veterans in our workforce,” said WSF Deputy Secretary Steve Nevey. “Their dedication, skill and sense of duty strengthen our team and the communities we serve every day.”