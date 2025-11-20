State issues temporary permit for limited flood control work on Perrinville Creek

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

There’s a new development in the decades-long tug-of-war between the City of Edmonds, the State Department of Fish and Wildlife (DFW), environmental groups and adjacent property owners to balance flood control and fish passage on lower Perrinville Creek. The DFW has issued a limited temporary permit to allow the City of Edmonds to clear accumulated debris from the city’s existing sediment trap/overflow structures, with the aim of mitigating potential flooding during the upcoming rainy season. The permit expires on Jan. 13, 2026, and work must be completed by that time.

The permit language specifically excludes maintenance or modification of these structures, the bypass pipes or streambed. It authorizes “only the work necessary to address the expedited condition, which includes: the clearing of sediment, debris (small branches, leaves, etc.), and garbage on or within the sediment trap/overflow structure) and upstream within the City’s right of way with the use of hand-held tools (i.e. shovels and rakes).”

The permit further clarifies that it is being issued “as an expedited HPA [hydraulic project approval] due to imminent danger (defined as a threat by weather, water flow or other natural conditions that are likely to occur within 60 days…), which in this case is the high likelihood of flooding that will negatively impact the surrounding infrastructure.” (Read the full permit document here).

Edmonds Deputy Director of Public Works and Utilities/City Engineer Mike DeLilla clarified that this is not part of a plan to address the larger issue of balancing flood control and fish passage. Rather, it is a stopgap measure to mitigate potential flooding in advance of the upcoming rainy season.

“The permit was received Friday, and work began immediately to remove debris due to the upcoming rain and residents’ concerns about potential flooding,” De Lilla explained in an email to My Edmonds News. “If more debris builds up while we have the permit, we can go back out if necessary. We want to make it clear; sediment deposition and debris are what drives the City’s and Department of Fish and Wildlife’s decision-making process around mitigation.”

Local independent engineer Bill Lider has been following the Perrinville Creek situation for 40 years.

Lider explained that in the mid-1980s, the city permitted homes to be built in the Perrinville Creek flood plain, and these permits called for constructing a dike to protect the houses from flooding. But the dike was never built; instead, the homeowners routed the creek right up next to their homes, creating a “lovely English garden, where you can look out your bedroom window and see the salmon spawning up the creek,” Lider said.

But when it rains, “Perrinville Creek gets angry from time to time,” and carries significant debris and sediment down from the South County Park area toward Puget Sound, creating a flooding danger for the homeowners, he explained.

In response, the city built the two sediment trap/overflow boxes, which blocked the sediment transport downstream. “And so now the city has to go out there, pretty much constantly, and excavate the sediment out, otherwise it would overwhelm the diversion system,” he said.

But flooding is not the only issue in play at Perrinville Creek.

Edmonds environmentalist Joe Scordino is passionate about enhancing salmon habitat and restoring wild salmon runs to local streams. He and others in the local environmental community are very concerned about how the diversion structures impede fish passage at Perrinville Creek.

Scordino sees these as “fish killers” that were improperly permitted, and believes that subsequent modifications to the diversion structures have made them impassable for fish, blocking their passage and eliminating the habitat that allowed fish to move between the creek and Puget Sound.

“By redirecting the flow entirely into the overflow structures and blocking off sections of the creek, the city has prevented salmon from returning to their habitat, resulting in significant harm to fish passage,” he said.

Scordino is concerned that the new permit’s scope is confusing and ambiguous, and might leave the door open for more extensive work on the diversion structures than the permit allows.

“While it explicitly limits work to cleaning inside and on the overflow structures — using only hand tools and forbidding the use of heavy equipment – I am skeptical about the city’s possible misinterpretation of the permit,” he said, adding that he intends to seek further clarification from the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Overall, Scordino’s opinion is that the permit is not clear and could be misapplied, and he does not fully support the process or its communication.

Like City Engineer DeLilla, both Scordino and Lider see the current permit to clear debris as merely a stop-gap, temporary measure that does not address the underlying, long-term issues facing Perrinville Creek.

