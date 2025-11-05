Support EWHS Music Boosters with fresh citrus

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Community members are invited to purchase delicious, fresh citrus fruit at great prices in support of the Edmonds-Woodway High School Music Program. Online order is open now through Nov. 15.

Order Here.

The fundraiser offers California premium navel oranges, grapefruits and clementine mandarins. It not only promotes healthy eating but raises additional funds to support the EWHS Music Program, the Music Boosters said in an announcement.

All boxes contain approximately 20 lbs. of freshly picked citrus fruit. Prices are below those of grocery stores and the EWHS Music Program receives $12 per box. Oranges and grapefruit are $32 a box and mandarins are $42.

Buy as many boxes as you like. You can even donate one or more to the Edmonds Food Bank, and the EWHS Music Boosters will make sure your donation gets delivered.

The fruit will be ready for pick up around the second week of December outside the EWHS Music Department. The exact date will be announced once the fruit is ripe. For more information, visit the EWHS Music website here.