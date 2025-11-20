Support Meadowdale HS 2026 Grad Night with gift wrap fundraiser

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Meadowdale High School is hosting a Charleston Wrap and gifts fundraiser to support the Class of 2026 Grad Night. Simply click this link — no registration needed.
All non-personalized items support Grad Night, and goods are shipped directly to you.
The fundraiser ends Nov. 28.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.