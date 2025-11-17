Teacher leads fundraising effort to help families affected by cut in SNAP benefits

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A College Place Elementary School teacher led a staff fundraising effort to purchase $3,600 in gas and grocery gift cards to assist students and their families affected by the cancellation of food assistance benefits during the U.S. government shutdown.

Emily Mahoney teaches grade K-6 multilingual learners at College Place Elementary, which is located in Lynnwood. She said she decided to spearhead the drive after reading about the potential loss of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. “I just felt really upset knowing how many families rely on that,” Mahoney said in an email.

She brought it up with the school’s social committee, which supported the idea of helping people in need. “I talked with my principal and the Family Resource Advocate to figure out the best way to make the most impact, and we decided [to create] a group donation pot and then get gift cards for gas and groceries,” Mahoney said

Fundraising started a week ago, with donations solicited primarily from staff, but also from friends and family. “Most donations were under $100, with some very generous donations as well,” Mahoney said. “It really shows the power of community and that most people want to help others.”