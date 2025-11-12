Veterans Day 2025: Edmonds honors those who served

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

An estimated 100 people gathered under sunny skies Tuesday at the Edmonds Veterans Plaza to honor, remember and thank those who have served in our military from the founding of the republic to the present day.

VFW Post 8870 Commander Duane Bowman welcomed attendees, opening the ceremony with the Pledge of Allegiance before introducing Post Chaplain Dan Doyle for the invocation.

In his prayer, Doyle recalled the country’s first soldiers who fought at the Old North Bridge in Concord, forcing British forces to retreat.

“Since that time, we have had several wars in which men and women have had the courage and commitment to stand up and serve at great cost,” he continued. “So on this day, this beautiful day, let us give thanks and praise to those who have volunteered to serve this nation, and who continue to volunteer and serve this nation in the various military branches.”

Doyle was followed by Edmonds City Councilmember and U.S. Air Force veteran Vivian Olson, who began by recognizing the debt we all owe to those who served and continue to serve.

“I think it’s fitting that we begin by recognizing and remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and also those who carry deep scars from which they’ve never truly recovered,” she said. “But on this rare sunny and beautiful Veterans Day, I also want to focus on celebrating our shared history and experience as veterans. And what better example than this beautiful plaza dedicated to appreciating and honoring the patriotism, service and lasting camaraderie we share. I am here as your friend and comrade.”

Bowman then returned to the podium to remark on the significance of Veterans Day and the Edmonds Veterans Plaza.

“On this day across America, we gather not to glorify war, but to recognize those who bore its burden,” Bowman said. “Veterans Day is about service, sacrifice and community. It’s about the millions of ordinary Americans who did extraordinary things so others could live in freedom. From the beaches of Normandy to the frozen hills of Korea to the jungles of Vietnam, the deserts of the Middle East and the skies above Europe and the Pacific, our veterans have stood watch so that liberty might endure. It’s in all of you, our neighbors who show up and stand here with us today at the Edmonds Veterans Plaza. This plaza is more than granite and brick. It’s a promise that this community remembers — we will never forget the men and women who stepped forward when their country called, nor the families who waited, prayed and sacrificed alongside them.”

Bowman was followed by Dan Mullene, American Legion Post 99 Commander.

“Americans never forget,” he said. “This is what Veterans Day is about — we remember the brave and honorable men and women who have served in our armed forces since the founding of this great nation.”

Continuing this theme, he recalled the story of World War I Sgt. William Shemin, who in 2015 was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, our nation’s highest recognition, for his brave and legendary service in the trenches of 1918 Europe.

“While fighting in France over a three-day period as a member of the Army’s 47th Infantry Regiment, Sgt. Shemin repeatedly left cover and exposed himself to enemy machine gun and rifle fire to rescue his wounded comrades,” Mullene related. “Even after being shot in the head, he refused to accept medical help until his platoon was safely withdrawn. His bravery inspired his fellow soldiers to recommend him for the nation’s highest military award.”

Mullene went on to explain that senior brass twice rejected the request, reportedly because Shemin was Jewish, and instead downgraded the award to the Distinguished Service Cross – still an honor, but not the nation’s highest. In accepting that award, Shemin reportedly said, “War is not about medals. I love my country. I love my men. That’s all that counts.”

“Discrimination was far too common in that era,” Mullene explained, adding that it took until 2015 to correct this when Shermin and others who deserved but were denied the Medal of Honor due to prejudice at last received their awards (learn more about William Shemin here).

Mullene concluded his remarks by noting the challenges that veterans face today, much of it rooted in the particular stresses known only to those who have been in combat.

“While the idea of a society without conflict is appealing, let us not forget that wars have liberated slaves, stopped genocide and toppled terrorists,” he explained. “But for far, far too many of our veterans the memories of war, sacrifices made and the difficulties transitioning to civilian society have taken an onerous toll.

“According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, more than 17 veterans a day take their own lives,” he continued. “So I ask you all today, remember these three numbers – 988 – the national crisis line for anyone having suicidal thoughts. And as you go about your lives, take the time to reach out to veterans who may be struggling. After all, veterans have had America’s back for 250 years, humbly and proudly keeping our nation free, no matter the danger.”

Bowman then returned to the podium to close the ceremonies and thank attendees for coming out to show support for those who have and continue to serve.