VOAWW launches local resource navigation amid state, federal services cuts

Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW), a nonprofit that ran this region’s wing of Washington State’s now-consolidated 211 hotline, is launching a dedicated program for local resource navigation services focused on Snohomish and Skagit Counties.

Beginning Jan. 2, the organization’s services will expand to a new, locally operated model called “VOAWW Connect.”

“VOAWW Connect will continue providing compassionate, personalized support

from the same trusted team so there is no disruption for individuals and families who rely on these critical services,” the organization said in a press release.

Snce 2006, VOAWW has operated North Sound 211, the regional hotline that helped residents across Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom, Island and San Juan counties access food, housing and other essentials.

But since Oct. 1, due in part to budget cuts this fiscal biennium that slashed Washington 211’s funding by two-thirds, that hotline now routes to a statewide call center in Seattle operated by nonprofit Crisis Connections. The same is true for other regional 211 hotlines across the state. (Calling 211 still connects you with services no matter where you live in Washington.)

Consolidation, according to an executive summary released this summer by Washington 211, was a more cost-effective, efficient, consistent and streamlined option. It also brings a better chance of financial stability because it relies less on fluctuating local or regional funding and reduces redundant overhead expenses.

“The need for a strategic realignment has long been necessary,” the summary stated, but the combination of deep cuts to both state and federal human services programs made that transition much more urgent.

“We believe one of the great strengths of this system is the local experts and those involved in this work,” the summary concluded. “… Establishing one contact center does not mean we will not continue to partner with the organizations who have run 211 contact centers.”

That’s where VOAWW’s new program comes in.

“This move is largely in response to the statewide consolidation of 211,” said North Sound 211 Director (now VOAWW Connect Director) Amanda Etchey. “VOAWW chose to maintain a local contact center to ensure residents continue to receive personalized support and to strengthen connections with local community partners.”

Keeping services local means faster responses, stronger community partnerships and more insightful help for residents, according to the organization. Washington 211 “will remain a valuable statewide partner” and their partnership will help in maintaining uninterrupted support for the community, according to VOAWW.

“The value of a local model is the depth of community knowledge,” Etchey said. “For nearly 20 years, VOAWW has served as the regional contact center for the North Sound region. During that time, our agency developed extensive experience working directly with local systems and partners.”

The new helpline will specifically serve Snohomish and Skagit Counties, the organization said. Its toll-free number (1-800-223-8145) will remain unchanged, and VOAWW is adding a new local number to reach the same services: 360-VOA-HELP (360-862-4357). Effective Jan. 2, both numbers will route directly to VOAWW Connect, Etchey said.

“If community members who call 211 need more localized or in-depth support, those calls can be referred to us,” Etchey said. “Likewise, we can refer community members back to WA211 when broader statewide information is more appropriate. We expect the partnership to remain strong; the operational structure is simply changing.”