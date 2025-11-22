Washington State Parks seeks applications for Winter Recreation Advisory Committees

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is seeking applications from winter sports enthusiasts for the agency’s snowmobile and non-motorized advisory committees.

Seven positions are available statewide to snowmobilers, and four are available statewide to individuals involved in non-motorized winter sports, Washington State Parks said in a news release.

Both committees are made up of a combination of snowmobilers and individuals involved in non-motorized winter sports. The Washington Department of Natural Resources, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Washington Association of Counties each have one representative who serves on both committees.

The committees meet separately at least two weekends each year. Members may serve up to two, three-year terms.

The Winter Recreation Advisory Committee is seeking non-motorized winter sports candidates from Area 3, which represents Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln and Spokane counties, Area 5, which represents Kittitas, Yakima, Benton and Klickitat counties.

The committee also seeks two at-large candidates to represent snowmobilers.

The Snowmobile Advisory Committee seeks candidates from Area 2 which represents Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties; Area 3 which represents Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln and Spokane counties; Area 4, which represents Pierce, Thurston, Lewis, Cowlitz, Skamania, Clark, Mason, Pacific and Grays Harbor counties, Area 5 which represents Kittitas, Yakima, Benton, and Klickitat counties, Area 6 which represents Adams, Whitman, Franklin, Garfield, Columbia, Walla Walla and Asotin counties.

The committee also seeks two at-large candidates to represent non-motorized winter sports enthusiasts.

New appointment duties begin upon being appointed.

To send nominations or request an application, contact the Winter Recreation Program:

P.O. Box 42650

Olympia, WA 98504-2650

Or by email at: winter@parks.wa.gov.

For more information on nominations, call 360-902-8684.