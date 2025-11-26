Ways to support the Edmonds Toy Shop during the holidays

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Three businesses, plus the annual Edmonds Tree Lighting, are offering opportunities to support this year’s Edmonds Toy Shop, an Edmonds Food Bank program that has for more than three decades provided holiday gifts to local children.

The Food Bank expects to serve more than 500 households, each a customer of the food bank, with its Toy Shop program this winter. “This year’s Edmonds Toy Shop is expected to be the largest yet,” according to an Edmonds Food Bank news release.

Every holiday season, the Edmonds Toy Shop works with community volunteers, businesses and people who donate to provide toys, books and gift cards to local families. Last year, the program supported more than 950 children, according to the news release. This year, families with children under age 9 will shop in person at the Toy Shop event, while youth ages 10 to 17 will receive gift cards.

Three Edmonds businesses are already working with the Edmonds Food Bank to support the Toy Shop:

Stranded by the Sea is offering knitting and crocheting kits benefiting the food bank. Shoppers can make a pair of fingerless gloves for themselves or donate one to the Toy Shop. They’re also hosting Craft Along and Craft Brews at Brigid’s Bottleshop on Wednesday, Dec. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Edmonds Bookshop will host a book drive Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Customers can purchase books to donate directly to the Toy Shop.

Salish Brewing will include fundraising activities during its Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 7. Proceeds will support the Edmonds Food Bank and help purchase holiday gift cards for Toy Shop, all of whom are Edmonds School District students.

Also contributing to and supporting the Toy Shop Program, according to the Edmonds Food Bank, are Cline Jewelers, Edmonds Lions Club, Harbor Square, and Design West.

Thanks to a partnership with the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, the Edmonds Food Bank will also collect new toys and books at this year’s Edmonds Tree Lighting, which takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29 at Centennial Plaza, 121 5th Ave. N. Community members can bring donations to the Food Bank’s booth or stop by to learn more about the Toy Shop.

Email questions to toyshop@edmondsfoodbank.org.