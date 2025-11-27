When temperatures drop, here’s where can you go to keep warm in South County

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

As winter approaches, facilities in South Snohomish County are preparing to serve those who need shelter from the cold.

One of those facilities is the South County Cold Weather Shelter at Maple Park Lutheran Church, 17620 60th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. Volunteers of America Western Washington runs it.

The intake time for every day but Wednesday is 7-10 p.m. For Wednesday, the intake time is 9-11 p.m. A shuttle can pick -up guests at the following locations:

Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W.

James Village, 196th Street Southwestt. S.W. and Highway 99

Value Village, 17216 Hwy 99

Snohomish County has a website that shows if a shelter such as the one in South County is open for the night. The website can be found here. The county updates it regularly.

Cold weather shelters open when temperatures reach 34 degrees or below. Community-based organizations run the shelters, which are often hosted at local faith communities.

People can get a free ride from Community Transit and Everett Transit to the cold weather shelters.

Those looking for a daytime warming center can find two in Edmonds, two in Mountlake Terrace and one in Lynnwood. These centers are only open during their normal hours of operation.

One of the warming centers in Edmonds is at the library, 650 Main St. The other warming center is at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

In Mountlake Terrace, one of the warming centers is at the library, 23300 58th Ave. W. The other warming center is at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr.

The warming center in Lynnwood is at the library, 19200 44th Ave. W.

— By Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.