While other cities cut back, the Town of Woodway adds officers, resources and tickets

More officers, more patrol hours, more resources and more traffic tickets. These are just some of the data points in the Town of Woodway’s annual policing update.

“Your continued partnership, particularly through your support of the public safety levy last November, has been instrumental in our efforts to enhance public safety and police service within our community,” Woodway Police Chief Jason Valentine reported in his annual letter to the community.

The property tax hike is distributed over six years and, as a result, Woodway increased traffic enforcement from an average of three hours a day to eight hours a day, with officers focused on speeding.

The 2024 levy provided an increase in patrol hours from 65 to 200 per month. One officer recently completed motorcycle certification.

Between July 2024 and June 2025, officers made 200 traffic stops for speeding, reckless driving and driving under the influence, focus areas requested by Woodway residents.

Valentine said that Woodway continues to attract new officers due to “the strong foundation of community support and the law enforcement-friendly environment.”

In the annual report, the chief referenced the arrest of a suspect linked to targeted high-profile individual home burglaries in March as an example of the increased public safety needs. He also recognized Det. Ashley Vick of the Edmonds Police Department for her key contributions in that investigation.

Woodway has 10 part-time commissioned police officers, drawn from local police forces including Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood.

Woodway also has a contract with the Edmonds Police Department for 911 emergency services. Edmonds police do not patrol Woodway streets.

Woodway was preparing to move forward with Flock cameras, which track vehicle movements through license plate readers. But that is currently on hold pending a Skagit County court decision last week that ruled Flock data is accessible under the State Public Records Act, Valentine said.