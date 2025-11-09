‘Winter Euro Nymphing in Western Washington’ topic of Nov. 11 Olympic Fly Fishers presentation

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Vince Portacci will talk about “Winter Euro Nymphing in Western Washington” during a presentation at the Olympic Fly Fishers meeting Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Portacci, who serves as Olympic Fly Fishers vice president, is a river enthusiast and a Euro nymphing devotee. He will offer a clear, practical look at one of the most effective cold season techniques in fly fishing. Designed for anglers of all levels, the session will walk through how to rig, read water, and present flies for consistent success during the months of December, January and February.

The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will be at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m.

Portacci will replace the originally scheduled Nov. 11 speaker, who had to cancel.