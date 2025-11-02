Saturday, November 1, 2025
HomeGovernmentCity GovernmentWoodway Town Council Nov. 3 to hold public hearing on 2026 budget
City GovernmentWoodway

Woodway Town Council Nov. 3 to hold public hearing on 2026 budget

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Woodway Town Hall

Among the items on the Woodway Town Council agenda for Monday, Nov. 3: A public hearing on the final 2026 budget, a presentation from the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management and a question-and-answer session with Police Chief Jason Valentine.

The Council meeting will take place at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway, or you can watch it via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 348 304 117#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO