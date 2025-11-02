Woodway Town Council Nov. 3 to hold public hearing on 2026 budget

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Among the items on the Woodway Town Council agenda for Monday, Nov. 3: A public hearing on the final 2026 budget, a presentation from the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management and a question-and-answer session with Police Chief Jason Valentine.

The Council meeting will take place at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway, or you can watch it via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 348 304 117#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.