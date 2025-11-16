Woodway Town Council to consider 2025 budget amendment at Nov. 17 meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Woodway Town Council will consider a 2025 budget amendment during its 6 p.m. meeting Monday, Nov. 17 at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway.

The meeting will be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 512 756 473#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.