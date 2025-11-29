Woodway Town Council to meet Dec. 1

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1 at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway.The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.
You can also attend virtually via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 875 905 391#.
