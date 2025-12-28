Saturday, December 27, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday

The ferry with the Olympics behind on Saturday morning. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Taking in the sunny — but cold — Saturday view. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Interesting cloud formation. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Sunny reflections. (Photo by Lynn Dee King)
Marina Beach next to the Edmonds off-leash dog park. (Photo by Linda Ross)
Cold doesn’t deter these dogs from playtime. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle)
Ferry view. (Photo by Barbara Thompson)
Bird perch. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins)
At sunset. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle)

 

 

