A party is coming to the hygiene center in Lynnwood. Expect cake, snacks and a special guest

The Jean Kim Foundation has something big to announce about its hygiene center Wednesday, Dec. 17.

People are invited to a party with a special surprise guest speaker, according to a flyer from the hygiene center. Guests can expect cake, snacks and a t-shirt raffle.

The event will run from 1-3 p.m. at 19726 64th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

Since 2020, the hygiene center has provided more than 50,000 showers to people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity. Guests have access to hot meals, clothing, essential needs and case management services.

The Foundation has been using the building – formerly an emissions testing facility – rent free for the past five years.

The My Neighborhood News Group (MNNG) reported Nov. 10 that the center was closing its doors due to circumstances beyond its control. On Nov. 14, the MNNG learned that plans to sell the property were underway, and that the foundation was searching for a host site.

MNNG reported Nov. 25 that an anonymous donor committed $2 million to purchase the building, and that the foundation needed to raise $500,000 because the total purchase price came out to $2.5 million.

As of Friday, Dec. 12, the foundation raised about $400,000. Donations came in checks and through PayPal, among other avenues.

Executive Director Sandra Mears said some donors are from out of state, including Oregon, Montana, Texas, Michigan, Indiana and Florida.

“I’m in awe with the community support,” Mears told the MNNG. “We will be a good steward of it [the donations].”

Those who want to make monetary donations can do so online or contact Mears at sandra.mears@jeankimfoundation.org or 564-202-7452.

The hygiene center also continues to accept other donations, including men’s jeans and underwear, cold weather gear, backpacks, ponchos, blankets as well as care packages filled with hand warmers, hygiene products, cup noodles and hot chocolate.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.