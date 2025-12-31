After 80 years in Edmonds, Reliable Floors rolls up the carpet for the last time

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

An Edmonds business since 1945, the owners of Reliable Floor Coverings – Kevin Columbro and his three sisters Kim, Kris and Kathy — have announced that the building will be sold and the business will close for good in January.

“Yes times have changed, but for us it’s not economics or the business environment,” explained Kevin. “It’s simply time to retire. We’ve all reached the point in life where we want to spend more time traveling, visiting our children and grandchildren, and generally enjoying things.”

He noted they’ve tried unsuccessfully for two years to sell the business, but the sharply increased value of the building made it difficult for potential buyers to afford both the real estate and the business itself.

Reliable Flooring has been in the Columbro family since the early 1960s, when Kevin’s father purchased the business from then‑owner Roy Cooper. Always based in Edmonds, the business was initially on Fifth Avenue near Walnut Street and later moved to a location on Main Street west of the fountain. In 1974, Kevin’s father bought the company’s current home, the historic Odd Fellows Hall at 542 Main Street, where Reliable Flooring has operated for the past five decades.

Built in 1893 and one of the original buildings in Edmonds, the Odd Fellows Hall has a rich history, having served as the venue for a myriad of organizations and countless functions over the years. Many churches and other organizations used it for their services and other functions while waiting to acquire their own premises. These include the Edmonds Masons, the American Legion, and the Edmonds Church of God. Political rallies, stage productions, dances and even school classes were held there. Between 1909 and 1913 the Hall served as Edmonds’ first motion picture theater where silent movies were accompanied by Orma Orton on the electric piano. (See more details on the history of the building here.)

The Odd Fellows Hall is listed for sale at just shy of $3.3 million.

“My sisters and I grew up helping our parents with the business and attending Edmonds High School (go Tigers!),” he continued. “There’s lots of memories here. It’s going to be tough to say goodbye, but it’s time for a new chapter.”

Columbro also noted the changing business environment nationally and globally, in particular how smaller, independent businesses like Reliable Floors are being increasingly absorbed or just forced out by larger conglomerates.

“The big-box and online guys try to be everything to everybody, but there’s no personal touch,” he explained. “Our customers want someone they know to come into their home, handle everything from A to Z, and be there to come back if something goes wrong. The big chains and online buying habits are squeezing out the small, relationship-based businesses that used to anchor towns like Edmonds.”

For Kevin, who spent his childhood in the store staining railings, riding in delivery trucks and vacuuming after hours, walking out for the last time will feel “a lot like leaving the house you grew up in and knowing you’re never going back.”

Despite two years of trying to find a buyer, rising real estate prices and a shifting retail landscape mean the family’s multigenerational story will conclude with them—an emotional end to a hometown institution.

“This has been my life,” said Kevin. “I’ve been here since I was a kid. We tried to find someone to buy the business, but in the end it became clear that it wasn’t going to happen. You put your whole life into something and then have to accept that the line stops with you. It’s heartbreaking.”

In a goodbye letter to customers and friends posted on the door the Columbro family tells of how the business has been “more than just a livelihood – it has been a family, a passion, and an opportunity to build lasting relationships with so many of you. We are grateful for the trust you have placed in us, the projects you’ve allowed us to be part of, and the friendships that have grown along the way…From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for allowing us to be part of your homes and businesses. We are proud of the legacy Reliable Floor Coverings leaves behind and are excited to step into retirement with gratitude for all we have shared with this community.”