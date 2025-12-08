Cascade Symphony Holiday Concerts Dec. 14-15 at Edmonds Center for the Arts

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) presents its popular Holiday Concerts on Sunday and Monday, Dec. 14 and 15, at 7:30 p.m., at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA), 410 4th Ave. N., in Edmonds.

“Our Holiday Concerts will be a festive treat, with a delightful collection of favorite Christmas carols and light classics by Johann Strauss, Smetana, Mancini, Sousa and more,” says Cascade Symphony’s Music Director and Conductor Michael Miropolsky.

The soprano Kristin Vogel returns to the symphony as soloist for these concerts with inspiring holiday songs and famous operatic arias by Bizet, Strauss and Puccini. Acclaimed for her powerful lyric voice and onstage intensity, Vogel has been lauded for roles that require dramatic passion and sensitive musicality, such as Puccini’s Tosca, Mimi in La Bohème and Donna Elvira in Mozart’s Don Giovanni. Performing regularly in Europe and the United States, she divides her time between Vienna and the Pacific Northwest.

Helping to foster local music education, the orchestra continues its Gold Medalist program, with participating student musicians from all four Edmonds school district high schools performing alongside Cascade Symphony musicians. “Per CSO tradition, we are proud to welcome some of the best high school musicians in our area to perform side-by-side with us during the Sunday holiday concert,” Miropolsky said.

Ticket prices are: $30 for adults; $25 for those under age 50; and $10 for youth (12 and younger) and can be purchased online through the ECA website or by telephone (425-275-9595) or in person. The ECA Box Office is open noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours on performance nights.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony’s full 2025-26 concert season is available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.