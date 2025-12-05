Chase Lake Elementary Winter Market set for Dec. 9

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The community is invited to Chase Lake Elementary’s Winter Market from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The event will include nearly 30 vendors and student sellers, plus free hot cocoa in the gym, holiday music by fourth-grade singers, winter crafts to take home and a book fair in the library.

Sponsored by the Chase Lake Elementary PTSA, the market still accepting vendors and student sellers. You can sign up here.