Chen, Barnett to take oaths of office in Asian Service Center ceremony Dec. 13

The public is invited to attend an oath of office ceremony for returning Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen and newly elected Councilmember Erika Barnett Saturday, Dec. 13, at the Asian Service Center in Edmonds. The Honorable Judge Tam Bui of the Washington State Court of Appeals will administer the oath.

The event will run from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Asian Service Center is located at 22727 Hwy 99, Suite 201, Edmonds.

Following the swearing-in, guests are welcome to stay for a reception. For those unable to attend on Dec. 13, Barnett and Chen will participate in a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony at the Jan. 6 Edmonds City Council meeting.

This event is open to the public. Because space is limited, attendees are encouraged to RSVP to Robert Ha at 206-227-7698 or Robert.ha@AsianServiceCenterWA.org.