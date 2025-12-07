Cline Jewelers hosting two free holiday movie events Dec. 12, 19

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Cline Jewelers is once again bringing holiday cheer to the community with its annual Free Holiday Movies at The Edmonds Theater. The two events will take place on Friday, Dec. 12 and Friday, Dec. 19, featuring holiday cartoons from 3:30-4:30 p.m. followed by a classic holiday film at 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 12 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Holiday cartoons 5 p.m. – The Santa Clause

Friday, Dec. 19 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Holiday Cartoons 5 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street



“As your local jeweler, it’s an honor to be part of such a wonderful community here in Edmonds,” said Cline Jewelers owner Andy Cline. “We feel so fortunate to call this place home. Giving back has always been an important part of who we are and this holiday season, we’re excited to continue our tradition of hosting free holiday movies as a small way to thank the community that supports local businesses like ours all year long.”

Cline Jewelers invites the community to come out to the movies, enjoy complimentary popcorn and soda, and celebrate the season with two festive afternoons of holiday favorites.

For more information on the event and The Edmonds Theater, visit https://bit.ly/3XAd1na