Council to hold public hearing on mid-biennial budget modifications Dec. 9

A public hearing regarding the City of Edmonds’ proposed mid-biennial budget

modifications is among the items on the Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, Dec. 9.

According to the council agenda, the modifications assume revenues that include:

– A 1% property tax levy

– $1 million from a Public Safety Sales Tax

– $109,000 in grants

– $83,500 from Cascade Swim Club for Yost Pool operations

– $3.26 million in revenue from a utility tax rate increase

– $400,000 in revenue from the Transportation Benefit District

The modifications also assume a reduction of $1.3 million in retail sales tax and removal of $6 million in anticipated levy revenue from the original 2025-26 budget.

And they include the following increased City expenses:

– $300,000 more for WCIA Insurance

– $190,000 increse in incarceration Costs

– Between 7-10% increase in medical benefit costs and 3-6% rise in utility costs.

– Between 5-6% increase in expense due to capital projects being delayed

– A 2.7% cost of living adjustment

There will also be $1.5 million in expense reductions from City departments, $1.6 million in 2025 reductions carried forward and $300,000 in interfund loan interest moved from 2026 to 2027, the agenda memo said.

Also on the Tuesday night agenda:

– An ordinance adopting the 2025 amendments to the Edmonds Comprehensive Plan.

– A rezone of North Bowl Hub properties.

– Discussion regarding a levy lid lift with a review of a draft resolution outlining levy options/variables.

– Transportation Benefit District sales tax increase.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can view the meeting live on cable public education and government television on channel 21 or channel 39. Meetings are rebroadcast daily at noon and 7 p.m. To participate in the meeting remotely, click on zoom.us/J/95798484261. To listen by phone, call +1 253 215 8782 and use Webinar ID 957 9848 4261.

You can see the meeting agenda on the City’s meeting portal.